 'This Sum Was A Small Token...': Director Neeraj Ghaywan Reacts To Reports Of Paying ₹ 10,000 To Homebound Family
India's official entry to the Oscars 2026, Homebound, is inspired by a true story. There were reports that the makers paid only Rs. 10,000 to the family on whom the film is based. Now, director Neeraj Ghaywan has reacted to the reports. He tweeted, "I want to clarify that this sum was a small token I personally gave to Ram Charan ji (Amrit’s father) many years ago during my initial research."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which is India's official entry to the Oscars 2026, has received a fantastic response from the critics. It is inspired by a real-life incident, and some reports suggested that the makers of the film paid only Rs. 10,000 to the family on whom Homebound is based. However, Neeraj, on Friday, took to X to clarify it.

He tweeted, "Some of you have expressed concerns about reports claiming that the family whose life inspired Homebound was compensated with a mere ₹10,000—a shamefully low amount. I want to clarify that this sum was a small token I personally gave to Ram Charan ji (Amrit’s father) many years ago during my initial research, simply as a parting gesture."

The filmmaker further wrote, "Please do not mistake this for the full extent of the compensation provided. Neither I, not the producers would ever reduce such a deeply personal story to such a pittance. The families’ contributions are invaluable and deeply meaningful to me. We have honored their trust and stories with sincere respect and significant support. They have expressed their happiness with me about the same and I personally don’t want to mention the number because that would disrespect the bond I share with Amrit and Saiyub—the original heroes of Homebound."

Homebound Box Office Collection

While Homebound received very good reviews, the film has failed to make a mark at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the movie, which was released on September 26, 2025, has only collected around Rs. 2.23 crore.

Homebound Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Homebound 4 stars and wrote, "Homebound is not a conventional entertainer - it lacks glamour, songs, and quick thrills. Instead, it offers something rarer: a mirror to society, a story of two friends who fight for respect while navigating the harsh realities of caste and prejudice. It is emotional, unsettling, and deeply moving."

