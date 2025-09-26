Homebound X (Twitter) Review: 'Absolutely Speechless', India's Official Entry To Oscars Leaves Netizens Highly Impressed

Homebound Poster

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which received a standing ovation at many film festivals, has finally hit the big screens today (September 26, 2025). The Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is India's official entry to the Oscars 2026, and the movie has left netizens highly impressed.

A netizen tweeted, "#Homebound is Brilliant ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️💫(4.5) Stellar performances Emotional The last 20 minutes are emotional to say the least Hats off to the director Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter superb in their performances (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Homebound has made me absolutely speechless🙌🏼 #IshaanKhattar and #VishalJethwa y'all just broke me but healed me at the same time🥹 #JanhviKapoor is such a surprise package sudha was such a special character 🫶🏼 (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#Homebound isn’t just India’s Oscar entry it’s proof that our cinema can be intimate, universal, and unforgettable all at once. #IshaanKhattar , #VishalJethwa & #JanhviKapoor carry that weight beautifully🥹 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Homebound Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 4 stars and wrote, "Homebound is not a conventional entertainer - it lacks glamour, songs, and quick thrills. Instead, it offers something rarer: a mirror to society, a story of two friends who fight for respect while navigating the harsh realities of caste and prejudice. It is emotional, unsettling, and deeply moving."

Homebound In Oscars

Homebound is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. While talking film being selected as India's official entry to the Oscars 2026, Karan had said, “We are deeply honoured and humbled that HOMEBOUND has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards… Neeraj Ghaywan’s labour of love is sure to a find a home in a million hearts across the world."

