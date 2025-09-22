'Sridevi Ki Yaad Aagayi': Janhvi Kapoor Wears Her Late Mother's Saree At Homebound Special Screening; Fans Get Emotional - Watch Video

Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Homebound, which is all set to release on September 26, 2025. On Monday, a special screening of the film was organised, and the actress surprised one and all by wearing her mother Sridevi's saree. The late actress had worn this navy blue and golden embroidered saree at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding reception.

Janhvi looked stunning in the saree, and fans became quite emotional seeing her in her late mother's outfit. A netizen commented, "Shri Devi ji ki yaad aa gayi (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "It's sridevi's outfit. Sridevi wore it at Virushka reception (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "This is Sridevi's Saree, She wore with grace ❤️ Cuties (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Homebound - India's Official Entry To Oscars

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound is India's official entry to the Oscars 2026. While talking about the film being selected for the Oscars, Ghaywan had said, “I’m deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m extremely grateful.”

Homebound is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and while talking about the movie being India's official entry to the Oscars, the filmmaker had said, “We are deeply honoured and humbled that HOMEBOUND has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards… Neeraj Ghaywan’s labour of love is sure to a find a home in a million hearts across the world."

Homebound also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles.