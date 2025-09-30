'It’s Scary To Meet Unknown Guys': Subhash Ghai Shares Cryptic Post After Nehal Vadoliya Accuses Him Of S**ual Misconduct

Instagram: Subhash Ghai / Nehal Vadoliya

Actress Nehal Vadoliya, known for her performance in OTT shows like Gandii Baat and Dunali, in an interview, accused veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai of sexual misconduct. She claimed that when she visited the filmmaker's house, he tried to kiss her on the lips. Recently, Ghai shared a cryptic post after the actress' interview went viral.

The Pardes director posted on Instagram, "Tho it’s duty of all senior experts to help n guide kids in their profession if they come to you for help. But today it’s scary to meet unknown guys where they want to be seen in social media with right or wrong statements just for publicity (sic)."

He further wrote, "God bless them 🙏🏽A Mutual respect is first thing in making respectful career (sic)."

Nehal Vadoliya Accuses Subhash Ghai Of Misconduct

Nehal, in an interview with Galatta India, revealed that her ex-boyfriend was Subhash Ghai's manager, and he had taken her to meet the filmmaker. She said that they were having wine, and later Ghai started complimenting her and said that she is 'very sexy'.

The actress further said that she went to the washroom, and when she came out, Ghai came into that room. She said, “As soon as I came out, Subhash ji entered that room. I thought he wanted to go to the washroom. He was coming straight. There came a point when he came so close that I was completely shocked. His eyes were closed. When I moved aside, his lips touched my cheek. He kissed me, and I told my boyfriend that he was about to kiss me on the lips."

“I told him, ‘Where have you brought me? You are his manager, meaning you already knew all these things. First, we have to get out of here, and I don’t trust you either right now'," she added.

Nehal further revealed that she later broke up with the guy.