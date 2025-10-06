Here's Why Supreme Court Advocate Rakesh Kishore Tried To Hurl Show At CJI BR Gavai?

CJI BR Gavai | X/@thenewsdrill

New Delhi: Dramatic scenes took place inside the Supreme Court on Monday, October 6, after a senior advocate tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai. The accused lawyer has been identified as Rakesh Kishore.

According to reports, the lawyer tried to attack the CJI as he was upset over his "go and pray to Lord Vishnu" remark, which he made during the hearing of a petition last month. When Kishore was being taken away, he started shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenga Hindustan (India will not tolerate insult to Sanatan)."

What Led To The Incident?

The incident is believed to have been linked to a controversy after a bench of CJI Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing a petition filed by a person named Rakesh Dalal. Notably, Dalal had sought directions from the top court to restore a seven-foot-long statue of Lord Ram at the Javari temple. He had reportedly claimed that the idol was mutilated during Mughal invasions and also demanded that it should be restored by the authorities.

On September 16, the court had observed that the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). "Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site, and ASI needs to give permission etc. Sorry," the CJI had stated as quoted by Hindustan Times.

After outrage, the CJI clarified that he respected all religions and had no intention to offend anyone’s faith.

CJI's Reaction After The Incident?

CJI Gavai continued the proceedings. "These things do not affect me," the CJI said after the incident. The accused reportedly had a proximity card, which is provided to lawyers and clerks in the apex court.