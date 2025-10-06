'Sanatan Ka Apman Nahi Sahenge': Advocate Hurls Shoe At CJI BR Gavai In Supreme Court Over 'Lord Vishnu' Remarl

CJI BR Gavai (File Image) | ANI

New Delhi: An advocate hurled a shoe at Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai in the Supreme Court on Monday. The accused has been identified as 71-year-old Rakesh Kishore , reported The Indian Express. Fortunately, the shoe did not reach the CJI.

The incident reportedly took place when the court proceedings were underway at Court no. 1. He was overpowered by the security personnel. According to a report by Hindustan Times, when Kishore was being taken away, he started shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan)." The accused reportedly had a proximity card, which is provided to lawyers and clerks in the apex court.

Unfazed by the incident, the CJI continued the proceedings. "These things do not affect me," the CJI said after the incident.

The incident believed to have stemmed to a controversy which erupted after a bench of CJI Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran to hear a petition filed by a person named Rakesh Dalal, who had sought directions to restore Lord Vishnu's idol at the Javari temple. Notably, the temple is part of the Khajuraho group of monuments in Madhya Pradesh.

The petitioner had claimed that the idol was mutilated during Mughal invasions and also demanded that it should be restored by the authorities.

What The CJI Had Said During The Hearing To Restore Lord Vishnu's Idol:

The court had observed that the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). "Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site, and ASI needs to give permission etc. Sorry," the CJI had stated as quoted by Hindustan Times.

His comments sparked outrage. Two days later, on September 18, CJI Gavai had clarified that he had no intention to offend anyone’s faith as he respected all religions.