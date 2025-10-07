Lakhimpur Violence Case: FIR Against Ajay Mishra Teni, Son Ashish For Threatening Key Witness

FIR Against Ajay Mishra Teni, Son Ashish For Threatening Key Witness |

Lakhimpur Kheri: The Lakhimpur violence case has resurfaced after the Supreme Court directed Uttar Pradesh Police to take action on a plea by a key witness alleging threats to his life. Acting on the directive, Palia Police registered a case against former Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, his son Ashish Mishra, and two others for allegedly intimidating the witness.

The complainant, Baljinder Singh, a primary witness in the 2021 Tikunia violence incident, submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court stating that he received repeated death threats. He claimed he was pressured not to testify in court and faced intimidation on August 15 and 16, 2023, forcing him to temporarily relocate to Punjab for safety. Baljinder alleged that the threats came from Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra, Amandeep Singh (a close aide of the Tenis), and an unidentified person.

Taking serious note of these claims, the Supreme Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh Police to initiate immediate proceedings. Following the order, a case has been lodged under IPC Sections 195A (threatening a witness) and 506 (criminal intimidation), along with conspiracy charges. Police officials confirmed that the investigation has begun and statements from all parties will be recorded soon.

The Tikunia violence, which occurred on October 3, 2021, involved a convoy belonging to Ashish Mishra allegedly running over protesting farmers, leading to the deaths of five individuals, including a journalist. The incident triggered widespread political and public outrage across the country.

This new FIR, filed on the Supreme Court’s direction, marks a significant development in the ongoing case. It could potentially impact the trial proceedings, bringing renewed scrutiny on the role of the accused and the safety of witnesses in the politically sensitive case.