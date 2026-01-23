Splitsvilla 16 Elimination: Aarav Chugh To Be First Contestant Eliminated From Paisa Villa?

Splitsvilla 16 |

There has been a lot of speculation about who will be the first contestant to be eliminated from Splitsvilla 16. The first duo to get dumped from the show were Anuj Sharma and Simran Behl; however, they were later given a chance to enter Paisa Villa. In the upcoming episodes, it is speculated that Himanshu Arora will be eliminated and sent to Paisa Villa as well. This has now raised a new question, who will be the first contestant to be eliminated from Paisa Villa, and will the one eliminated from Paisa Villa be sent home directly?

Splitsvilla 16: Aarav Chugh To Be Eliminated From Paisa Villa?

As per Reality Scoop, Aarav Chug is expected to be the first contestant to be eliminated from Splitsvilla 16’s Paisa Villa. He is likely to be eliminated after the Power Chamber task from the Paisa Villa. However, this has not been officially confirmed, so viewers will have to wait for further confirmation.

Splitsvilla 16: Himanshu Arora To Enter Paisa Villa?

The promo of Splitsvilla 16 Episode 7 shows Diksha crying. As per reports, she will break down after Himanshu Arora gets eliminated in the upcoming episodes. Himanshu and Diksha are expected to go in front of the Oracle in the upcoming episodes. However, reports suggest that they are not an ideal couple.

Splitsvilla 16 Safe Couple

The couples who are expected to be safe in the upcoming episodes are Himanshu and Diksha, Yogesh and Akanksha, and Tayne and Sadhaaf. After the safe couples are announced, a mystery box will be opened.

Splitsvilla 16 New Episodes Release Date & Time

Splitsvilla 16 (also known as Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa) premiered on January 9, 2026 and airs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 pm IST. Fans can watch the new episodes on MTV India on television, and they are also available for streaming on JioHotstar shortly after broadcast.