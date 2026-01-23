The 50 Full Confirmed Contestant List: From Prince Narula To Chahat Pandey To Karan Patel; Here’s Who All Are Participating

The 50 is all set to premiere on February 1, 2026. Ahead of its release, Jio Hotstar has started revealing the names of the contestants who will be part of the show. Several participants have already been confirmed by the streaming platform, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will compete. Let’s take a closer look at all the confirmed contestants joining the reality show.
The 50 Confirmed Contestant List
Karan Patel
Karan Patel was the first confirmed contestant of The 50. The actor is famous in the Television industry for his iconic role as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
Mr. Faisu
Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shikh was the second contestant to be confirmed as the contestant of The 50. Faisal is a popular digital content creator who gained fame with his TikTok videos.
Divya Agarwal
Divya Agarwal, winner of Bigg Boss OTT, confirmed her fans that she is returning to reality TV with The 50. She confirmed to her fans, saying, "Stepping into THE 50 with excitement, curiosity and intention."
Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
Bigg Boss 10 contestants Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who tied the knot on national television, are now making their debut on the silver screen with The 50. The couple announced about their participation in the show on their 9th wedding anniversary.
Shiny Doshi
Shiny Doshi is a famous Television actress. She made her debut in the industry with Saraswatichandra and instantly became household name. She was later also seen in Ek Nayi Pehal, Jamai Raja and Pandya Store.
Dushyant Kukreja
Dushyant Kukreja is famous YouTube and digital content creator.
Urvashi Dholakia
Urvashi Dholakia announced her entry in The 50 saying that the show is not about luck but instead about preparation.
Ridhi Dogra
Actress Ridhi Dogra announced her entry in The 50 saying that she is going away from the paps lens and entering the Lion's den.
Shiv Thakare
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 winner Shiv Thakare announced her participation in The 50 by offering a ticket to Ganapati and seeking the deity’s blessings.
Neelam Giri
Bigg Boss 19 contestants Neelam Giri is also entering The 50, hoping to create more ‘seedha jaake left le aur chai banna’ moments.
Hamid Barkzi
Dancer and model Hamid Barkzi is originally from Afghanistan but currently lives in Delhi.
Chahat Pandey
Chahat Pandey was one of the speculated contestant to enter The 50. She announced her participation by saying that this journey might make her find herself again.
Sagar Thakur
Gamer Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern will also be entering The 50. He is a former Esports player and commentator.
Sumaira Shaikh
Comedian Sumaira Shaikh has also officially announced her entry in The 50.
Lovekesh Kataria
Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Lovekesh Kataria also announced his participation in The 50 saying, "Sher ka invite toh aana hi tha."
Siwet Tomar
Splitsvilla 15 fame & MTV Roadies runner-up Siwet Tomar who is also a model and music video actor.
Nehal Chudasama
After doing Bigg Boss 19, Nehal Chudasama is ready for yet another reality TV show. She announced her participation saying this time she will play for her fans.
Krishna Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Jackie Shroff announced he participation saying that she is excited for the drama.
Nikki Tamboli & Arbaz Patel
Television couple Nikki Tamboli & Arbaz Patel have also got their ticket to The 50.
Vanshaj Singh
Internet personality Vanshaj Singh is yet another influencer entering The 50.
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary
Prince Narula was initially skeptical about participating in The 50, but Lion convinced him to take up the show. He has decided to do it primarily for his fans. Prince will be entering The 50 along with his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary.