The 50 Full Confirmed Contestant List: From Prince Narula To Chahat Pandey To Karan Patel; Here’s Who All Are Participating

The 50 is all set to premiere on February 1, 2026. Ahead of its release, Jio Hotstar has started revealing the names of the contestants who will be part of the show. Several participants have already been confirmed by the streaming platform, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will compete. Let’s take a closer look at all the confirmed contestants joining the reality show.

The 50 Confirmed Contestant List

Karan Patel

Karan Patel was the first confirmed contestant of The 50. The actor is famous in the Television industry for his iconic role as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Mr. Faisu

Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shikh was the second contestant to be confirmed as the contestant of The 50. Faisal is a popular digital content creator who gained fame with his TikTok videos.

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal, winner of Bigg Boss OTT, confirmed her fans that she is returning to reality TV with The 50. She confirmed to her fans, saying, "Stepping into THE 50 with excitement, curiosity and intention."

Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who tied the knot on national television, are now making their debut on the silver screen with The 50. The couple announced about their participation in the show on their 9th wedding anniversary.

Shiny Doshi

Shiny Doshi is a famous Television actress. She made her debut in the industry with Saraswatichandra and instantly became household name. She was later also seen in Ek Nayi Pehal, Jamai Raja and Pandya Store.

Dushyant Kukreja

Dushyant Kukreja is famous YouTube and digital content creator.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia announced her entry in The 50 saying that the show is not about luck but instead about preparation.

Ridhi Dogra

Actress Ridhi Dogra announced her entry in The 50 saying that she is going away from the paps lens and entering the Lion's den.

Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 winner Shiv Thakare announced her participation in The 50 by offering a ticket to Ganapati and seeking the deity’s blessings.

Neelam Giri

Bigg Boss 19 contestants Neelam Giri is also entering The 50, hoping to create more ‘seedha jaake left le aur chai banna’ moments.

Hamid Barkzi

Dancer and model Hamid Barkzi is originally from Afghanistan but currently lives in Delhi.

Chahat Pandey

Chahat Pandey was one of the speculated contestant to enter The 50. She announced her participation by saying that this journey might make her find herself again.

Sagar Thakur

Gamer Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern will also be entering The 50. He is a former Esports player and commentator.

Sumaira Shaikh

Comedian Sumaira Shaikh has also officially announced her entry in The 50.

Lovekesh Kataria

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Lovekesh Kataria also announced his participation in The 50 saying, "Sher ka invite toh aana hi tha."

Siwet Tomar

Splitsvilla 15 fame & MTV Roadies runner-up Siwet Tomar who is also a model and music video actor.

Nehal Chudasama

After doing Bigg Boss 19, Nehal Chudasama is ready for yet another reality TV show. She announced her participation saying this time she will play for her fans.

Krishna Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Jackie Shroff announced he participation saying that she is excited for the drama.

Nikki Tamboli & Arbaz Patel

Television couple Nikki Tamboli & Arbaz Patel have also got their ticket to The 50.

Vanshaj Singh

Internet personality Vanshaj Singh is yet another influencer entering The 50.

Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince Narula was initially skeptical about participating in The 50, but Lion convinced him to take up the show. He has decided to do it primarily for his fans. Prince will be entering The 50 along with his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary.