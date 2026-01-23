Divyaa Agarwal On Participating In The 50: 'This Show Is About Individuality & Standing By Who You Are' - Exclusive

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divyaa Agarwal is set to return to the reality television space with the upcoming show The 50. This will mark her first appearance in the genre after a brief break. In ahn exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Divyaa said the project carries personal significance.

“With The 50, I am returning home,” Divyaa said, describing the experience as a homecoming.

Divyaa, who has built her career largely through digital platforms and reality shows, said the format has always allowed her to present her most authentic self. “Reality space has been my comfort zone. It’s where audiences have accepted me without filters, where I’ve been able to express myself freely and fearlessly,” she stated.

Over the years, she has developed a strong connection with viewers because of her straightforward personality.

Talking about what drew her to The 50, Divyaa said the show’s concept appealed to her immediately. “This show isn’t just about competition; it’s about individuality, choices, and standing by who you are. That’s something I deeply connect with,” she explained. According to the actress, reality shows today go beyond tasks and performances, requiring emotional awareness and mental strength.

Divyaa also reflected on returning to a space she is familiar with after exploring other professional avenues. “There’s comfort, but also responsibility. People know me here, they expect honesty, dignity, and strength and that’s exactly how I plan to play,” she said.

The 50 is expected to bring together several known faces from the entertainment industry, with its format focusing on personal choices and individual journeys rather than conventional competition alone. It will be hosted by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan.

Some other confirmed contestants of the show are Ridhi Dogra, Urvashi Dholakia, Prince Narula, Faisal Shaikh, Karan Patel, Monalisa, Krishna Shroff, Siwet Tomar, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Rajat Dalal, Neelam Giri, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaaz Patel, Shiv Thakare, Maxtern, Shrutika ARjun, Shiny Doshi, Khanzaadi, Archana Gautam and others.