'Tried To Fix...': Martin Short Reveals He Almost Ruined Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Wedding Cake

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married on September 27, 2025, at the lush Sea Crest Nursery in California in an intimate ceremony attended by around 170 family members and close friends. Months later, Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he almost ruined the couple's wedding cake

Martin Short accidentally slices Selena Gomez's wedding cake

The 75-year-old comedian and actor said that at the reception, he was sitting with friends from Only Murders in the Building, including Steve Martin and Paul Rudd. "And there was a wedding cake by our section, but it was a small wedding cake. I just assumed there was a wedding cake for each section in the back," Short said, as the crowd laughed.

Check out the video:

Further Short shared that he had a fork in his hand and thought it would be nice to offer cake. "Maybe I'd had a cocktail, I don't know. So I said, 'Oh Steve, you can't leave' -- I had a fork in my hand. 'You can't leave yet without a piece of wedding cake.' And I cut the wedding cake, one side, cut it the other, and then all the people in our group screamed, 'Marty!' " Short then added, "It was the wedding cake."

Short revealed that he tried to fix the cake with a fork, admitting it was a bad idea as the mishap occurred about an hour before the cake was due to be presented. The wedding team was immediately called in, and the chef worked to repair the damage. "Then they did surgery," Short joked.

"It ended up being like a Hollywood wedding cake... it was beautiful, but now it had a little work done." Short also said they didn't want Gomez to find out right away. "I kept saying, 'Guys, we can't let Selena know,'" he shared.