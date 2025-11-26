 'Ek Ghanta Bitaane Ki Keemat...': Girija Oak Says She Received Creepy Messages From Men After Her AI-Morphed Obscene Photos Went Viral
Actress Girija Oak recently went viral for her pictures in a blue saree, with many calling her India's Sydney Sweeney. She was also tagged a 'national crush' after AI-morphed explicit images of her surfaced online. Addressing the issue, Girija said she received creepy messages from men, with some even asking her for a 'rate,' including, "Ek ghanta bitaane ki keemat kya hai?"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Actress Girija Oak recently went viral for her pictures in a blue saree, with many calling her India’s Sydney Sweeney and Monica Bellucci. She was also tagged a ‘national crush’ after AI-morphed explicit images of her circulated on social media. Addressing the issue, Girija revealed that she received creepy messages from men online, with some even asking for her ‘rate.'

Girija Oak Says She Got Creepy Messages From Men

On The Lallantop, Girija said, "Someone said, ‘I can do anything for you, give me a chance.' Someone even asked my rate: Ek ghanta bitaane ki keemat kya hai (What is the price to spend an hour with you?). There are many such messages."

Girija Oak Condemns AI-Morphed Obscene Images After Blue-Saree Photos Go Viral: 'Sexualised Beyond...
article-image

Further, the 37-year-old actress stated that if the same men saw her in real life, they wouldn’t even look up, but behind a veil, people say anything. However, when face-to-face, they speak with love and respect. "This is a strange zone. There can be a big debate on how seriously we should take this virtual space," added the actress.

Girija said, "Someone asked if anything has changed. I said no, I’m not getting extra work offers."

Girija Oak Condemns AI-Morphed Obscene Images

After her AI-morphed photos went viral, the actress shared an Instagram video addressing the situation, explaining how the photos are being sexualised and objectified beyond her comfort.

She said this deeply bothers her, especially considering that she has a 12-year-old son. The actress added, "When something becomes viral, something is trending. These kinds of images generally get made and get circulated as long as people are clicking on your post and you’re getting enough likes, interactions and views. That’s serving your purpose. We all know how this game is played."

Girija Oak Work Front

On the work front, She will be next seen in the upcoming show Perfect Family alongside Gulshan Devaiah

