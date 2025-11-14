 Girija Oak Condemns AI-Morphed Obscene Images After Blue-Saree Photos Go Viral: 'Sexualised Beyond Comfort, I Have A 12-Year-Old Son...'
Girija Oak Condemns AI-Morphed Obscene Images After Blue-Saree Photos Go Viral: 'Sexualised Beyond Comfort, I Have A 12-Year-Old Son...'

Actress Girija Oak, recently compared to India's Sydney Sweeney after her blue-saree photos went viral, has raised alarm over AI-morphed explicit images of her circulating online. Disturbed by the sexualisation, she worries about her 12-year-old son seeing them, Girija said, "These obscene images of his mother… worries me to think how he is going to feel about them."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
Girija Oak, who has been working in Marathi and Hindi cinema for decades, recently went viral for her pictures in a blue saree, with many calling her India's Sydney Sweeney and Monica Bellucci. However, the actress has now expressed concern over the circulation of AI-morphed explicit images of her on social media, noting that some of these photos are 'not in great taste.' The actress shared an Instagram video addressing the situation, explaining how the photos are being sexualised and objectified beyond her comfort.

Girija Oak Condemns AI-Morphed Obscene Images

She said this deeply bothers her, especially considering that she has a 12-year-old son. The actress added, "When something becomes viral, something is trending. These kinds of images generally get made and get circulated as long as people are clicking on your post and you’re getting enough likes, interactions and views. That’s serving your purpose. We all know how this game is played."

"These obscene images of his mother—he’s going to see them one day, and it worries me, scares me, bothers me to think how he is going to feel about them. He will know that these are not real images and that they are morphed with the help of AI," she said.

Girija said that while people viewing these images are aware that they are not real and have been digitally altered, they still seem to derive a cheap thrill from them, a kind of 'cheap digitalisation,' which she called scary.

On the work front, Girija was last seen in the Netflix film Inspector Zende, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh in the lead.

