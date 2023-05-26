(Watch) Kailash Kher BLASTS organisers at Khelo India University Games event in Lucknow: 'Hoshiyari dikha rahe ho, tameez seekho...'

Playback singer and performer Kailash Kher is one of the most sought-after artists in India. He was recently invited to perform at the Khelo India University Games 2023 in Lucknow, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. However, the event seems to have left Kher with a sour after-taste as several videos of him blasting the organisers have gone viral on the internet.

Khelo India University Games 2023 is touted to be the biggest sporting event till date, and it is being held at the BBD University in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The historic event kickstarted on May 25, Thursday, and it will conclude on June 3 at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi.

Kailash Kher lambasts Khelo India University Games organisers

Kher was seen belting out some of his most famous numbers at the launch event of the Khelo India University Games 2023.

However, numerous videos of the singer lashing out at the organisers have gone viral on the internet. While the reason behind his outburst is still unclear, in the videos he can be heard complaining that he was made to wait for over an hour, and he also accused the organisers of mismanagement and bad behaviour.

"Hoshiyari dikha rahe ho, pehle tameez seekho. Ek ghanta humko intezaar karaya, kya hai ye Khelo India? Kaam to aata nahi," he can be heard yelling on the mic. (You're acting oversmart, but learn your manners first. You made me wait for an hour. What is this Khelo India? You don't even know your jobs).

In another video, he can also be heard stating that despite the delay and mismanagement, he performed for the audience and the country. "If you've called me to perform, then the next one hour is completely mine. I worship my motherland India and its citizens. But the management should be proper, otherwise the programme will keep getting interrupted," he rued.

Kher eventually calmed down and set the event on fire with some of his most popular and soulful numbers.

About Khelo India University Games 2023

The Khelo India University Games 2023 will witness over 4,000 athletes and over 200 universities, which will represent around 21 sports throughout the 10-day event.

It is being called the 'mahakumbh' of sports due to the number of participants, likening it with the maha kumbh mela which witnesses a humongous crowd.

Post his performance, Kher took to his social media handle to thank PM Modi for organising the event and inviting him to perform. "Thank you for taking the initiative to connect sports and music together. Both the genres have been taken lightly in the country for ages," he tweeted.

Additional chief secretary of sports and youth affairs, UP, Navneet Sehgal was also seen shaking a leg with Kher during his performance.