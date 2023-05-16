Nikhita Gandhi SLAMS organisers after getting hit by drone at Rema's Mumbai concert: 'There were deep cuts on my fist & fingers'

Singer Nikhita Gandhi, who performed at the Rema concert in Mumbai on May 13, has been injured after she reportedly got hit by a drone. After she sang on stage, Nikhita went to stand among the audience to enjoy Calm Down singer Rema’s performance and that is when she was hit by a drone.

According to a report in Bombay Times, Nikhita got hit on the hand by a drone and sustained four deep cuts on her fist and fingers from the blades of the drone.

The singer told the news publication that music composer Shashwat Sachdev, who was present with her at the concert, later found the drone near his foot. She stated that when he picked it up, one of the operators snatched it and ran off.

Nikhita slams organisers

Nikhita slammed the organisers and added that she is 'distressed' by their behaviour. The singer believes the organisers get away with 'inhumane working conditions' and accidents like these.

"My team and several teams comprising artists, dancers, managers, technicians, and engineers were all at the venue since morning and there was no water, no air conditioning all day till 5 pm. We artists, our teams and crews work odd schedules and tirelessly to make these events a success. It’s a shame that they are so poorly organised with such cruel treatment towards us all," Nikhita added.

The concert took place at DOME, NSCI SVP Stadium on May 13. Several celebrities, including Nora Fatehi, attended the show.

Nikhita is best known for singing songs like Tere Pyaar Mein, Burjkhalifaa, Chedkhaniyan, Naach Meri Rani and others.