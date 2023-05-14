Rema Calm Down Concert: HITS and MISSES of the event in Mumbai | FPJ

Rema is trending these days as the Nigerian singer is on 'Calm Down India Tour' with musical events in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The 23-year-old Afro-Rave singer took the stage in Mumbai on May 13 at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Worli.

If you wished to be a part of the concert and couldn't, attention Mumbaikars!

Here is a detailed description of the Rema Music Concert in Mumbai along with the HITS and MISSES of each performance:

DJs were just okay.

Celina Sharma

Singer Celina Sharma rocked the stage as she sang a few of her songs and impressed the audience with her performance.

Celina Sharma | FPJ

Nikhita Gandhi

Singer Nikhita Gandhi could have been more impactful with her performance but she chose not to sing her Bollywood songs. Though she sang songs like 'Nach Meri Rani' and 'Jugnu'; which made the audience groove to the beats.

Nikhita Gandhi | Instagram

Eagerly, waiting for Rema to perform, audience started chanting, "Rema where is the party?"

Tsumyoki

Musician Tsumyoki impressed the audience with his high-voltage performance and the artist looked promising and announced the release of his new unnamed album which he claimed will be highly successful.

Rema is finally here

After a long wait of nearly 2 hours as the event started at 8:45 pm and testing the patience of the audience; Rema made his entry on the stage at 10:45 pm with a tricolour flag. He said that he loves India, greeted Mumbai with, "Kasa Kai Mumbai?" and that music binds all of us, and knowledge of any language in which the song is sung is not required. The singer also, stated that he is representing his country here and want the world to know about Afro music.

FPJ

What sets Rema apart from other artists in the Afrobeats genre is his ability to blend different styles and sounds. His music incorporates elements of hip-hop, trap, and Afro-fusion, creating a unique and infectious sound. His lyrics are also notable for their honesty and vulnerability, touching on themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth.

The 23-year-old Nigerian singer knows how to hold the attention of the audience and for him, it is not the concert but Rema's Party and sang a few of his songs. He is entertaining as he engaged the audience with his conversations right from praising Mumbai girls for their beauty to telling them they are free to do anything here, as this is Rema's party.

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi joined Rema for a short duration of 5 mins on stage and the duo were a sight to watch.

FPJ

At last, Rema said, "The party is over and I will go," to which the audience replied in denial and then, came the most awaited moment. The last 5 mins of the evening, at 11:55 pm, the artist sang 'Calm Down' and the audience couldn't calm themselves down and absolutely, rejoiced the song.

FPJ

The artist has an appealing factor that connects him with his audience. The singer was performing for the first time in India and he thanked all the Mumbaikars who came to watch his concert.

The worst part of the event

Paytm card for drinking water:

Though it may be a common practice to charge hefty amount for basic drinking water; it is definitely, unacceptable.

Paytm Insider issues certain Paytm card on payment of amount ₹150 through which you get access for drinking water and in case, one isn't aware and stands in queue, who didn't know that they have to buy a Paytm card from counter at the other part of the auditorium; this came as an utter disappointment.

While if one cannot provide free drinking water, at least supply packaged drinking water.

Expensive food:

The food was too expensive and the quantity unsatisfactory, resulting in many people either staying hungry, or paying for this food or eating outside of the auditorium after the concert at 12 am.

The event began approx. 4 hours late than the scheduled timing:

Event started at 8:45 pm and the time mentioned on the Paytm Insider (booking website for the event) was 5 pm, approximately 4 hours late than the scheduled timing.