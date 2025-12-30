Food That Went Viral In 2025: Dhurandhar's Doodh Soda, Dubai Kunafa Chocolate & Matcha

By: Rahul M | December 30, 2025
2025 was the year food trends took over timelines, from comfort classics getting global makeovers to luxe desserts perfect for camera close-ups
Matcha ruled timelines in 2025. The earthy Japanese green tea landed in lattes, desserts and smoothies, promoted as calmer than coffee and loaded with antioxidants. Its pretty pastel colour made it an instant hit on camera
Featured in the movie Dhurandhar, Doodh soda surprised everyone. Mixing chilled milk with fizzy lemon soda sounded strange, but curiosity drove views, and many loved the creamy, slightly sweet taste
Dubai chocolate dominated the internet like no other. Thick bars stuffed with dates, pistachios, caramel and nuts, plus that dramatic "snap" on video, turned it into the ultimate viral gift dessert
Korean-inspired Maggi gave classic noodles a spicy upgrade. Gochujang, cheese, eggs and veggies transformed simple Maggi into comfort food with a bold twist
Sushi bake cups made sushi less intimidating. Baked rice with crab and mayo served in bite-size cups, eaten with seaweed, looked cute, easy and perfect for parties
Seafood boil videos exploded. Huge piles of prawns, crab and corn drenched in buttery garlic sauce created messy, indulgent, shareable content people loved watching and craving
Kunafa became the “must-try” dessert. The golden, syrupy pastry with gooey cheese or cream, topped with pistachios and dramatic cheese pulls, was made for viral food videos
Thanks For Reading!