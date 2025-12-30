Arunachal Pradesh Hosts First Sunrise Festival At India's Easternmost Village Dong; Here's To Know Everything About The Landmark Event For Sustainable Tourism

Arunachal Pradesh To Host First Sunrise Festival | X/ @PemaKhanduBJP

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh is one of the most beautiful states, nestled in the Himalayas and marked by lush greenery. The state, known for its clear blue skies, monasteries, pleasant weather, cascading rivers, and serene spots, is hosting India's first-ever Sunrise Festival in the picturesque easternmost village of Dong in Anjaw district. The village is famous for being the place where the country's first sunrise is witnessed.

Landed at Walong for the much-awaited first edition of the Sun Rise Festival at Dong, where Bharat witnesses its first rays of the rising sun. A land where a new day begins for the nation. pic.twitter.com/Ex9ko1PMGw — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 29, 2025

Dong is hosting the Sunrise Festival

Dong is hosting India's first-ever Sunrise festival, which began on Monday, December 29, 2025, and will end on Friday, January 2, 2026. The five-day festival was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday at Dong Valley, highlighting the state's focus on sustainable tourism, cultural significance, and livelihood generation for local communities. The festival began with sacred Meyor rituals, invoking the spirits of the forest and mountains and offering prayers to the deities.

CM Pema Khandu shared the pictures of the Sunrise festival on X

CM Pema Khandu shared the photos of the Sunrise festival and wrote, "Declared open the 5-day Sunrise Festival at Dong. Conceived with a long-term vision, the festival is expected to create meaningful opportunities for local entrepreneurs, encourage sustainable tourism, and help small businesses flourish. A decade from now, the goal is to see this festival grow while strictly following the principle of 'leave no trash, leave no trace.' It holds immense potential for the Anjaw district and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole."

About The Sunrise Festival

The first Sunrise Festival is a community-driven cultural, nature, and adventure celebration occurring in Dong Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, the easternmost village in India, where each day begins with the nation's first sunrise. The festival honours the region's distinctive geographical and cultural importance, with the goal of fostering sustainable tourism.

Activities in The Sunrise Festival

The festival will include traditional sunrise ceremonies, cultural performances by local communities from across the state, nature walks, guided treks, river activities, eco-camping, village tours, photography expeditions, workshops, folk-art and craft sessions, and local food showcases. The first Sunrise Festival at Dong is more than just a celebration; it acts as a crucial step towards fostering sustainable tourism in Arunachal Pradesh. It aims to create awareness about the environmental and cultural significance of this beautiful region, making it a must-visit destination for travelers seeking authentic experiences in India's untouched landscapes.