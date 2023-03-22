MP: Kailash Kher launches Mahakal Anthem 2.0 in Indore; calls rap-music 'stinking drain'

MP: Kailash Kher launches second version of Mahakal Anthem in Indore, calls rap-music 'stinking drain' | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Singer Kailsh Kher launched the second version of his famous Mahakal anthem on the occasion of Gudi Padwa in Indore on Wednesday. Famous singers Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadvan, Sonu Nigam and Shaan can be heard in the trailer, apart from Kher.

While stating the importance of music in one’s life, the singer called the rap songs a 'stinking drain'.

The second version of the Mahkal anthem is called Mere Mahadev Ka Manan. Its first version was launched at the inauguration ceremony of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain last year.

Talking to the media, the Padma Shri awardee said, “The purpose of this song is to make humans realise the importance of humanity. Though we are born in human flesh, we don't live like one. If you nurture your values with music, you will find humanity.”

'There are both rivers and drains'

Talking about the rap-music industry, Kher said, “Some drains are also flowing on earth along with rivers. Raps are like stinking sewers. It is your choice whether you have to fall in the dirty drain or go towards the rivers and Devlok. If you want to go to the rivers, then you have to work hard. We don't even know about rap music. We have neither seen nor heard rap music till date.”

He also talked about India becoming Vishwa Guru and said that the nation is already playing the role of a ‘guru’ for other countries.