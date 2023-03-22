Madhya Pradesh: Songs expressing lewdness on DJ won’t allow, says SP Singh in Khargone

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): 'Songs expressing lewdness on DJ will be banned', this was said by SP Dharamveer Singh while conducting a meeting for the Ram Navami procession and Gangaur festival preparations at Bhikangaon SDM office. Collector Shivraj Singh Verma was also presented chiefly.

SP Singh instructed the procession and festival management committee to pay special attention towards songs played by the DJ. He added that the committee and the traders association will ensure that no objectionable content of the procession was broadcasted on social media. It is also the responsibility of every citizen and youth to ensure the peace and harmony of the city.

Collector Verma said that no person under the influence of alcohol will join the procession. For this, Verma wanted the committee to target these people and Keep them out of this religious event. Before the meeting, both SP and the collector inspected the procession route and arrangements. Also, inquire about the arrangements to worship and Bhandara to be held at the Gangaur festival.

Notably, during this Ram Navami procession, special musical instruments are called from Mahankal and Pune. CCTV will be installed at various places. SDM Milind Dhoke, SDOP Sanju Chauhan, tehsildar Nidhi Verma and others were also present.

