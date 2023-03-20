Madhya Pradesh: Collector reviews crop losses due to unseasonal rainfall in Khargone

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district collector Shivraj Singh Verma conducted a comprehensive review of the situation in the district following unseasonal rains and hailstorm on Sunday. The collector on Monday undertook a visit to the agricultural area of Barud, Latipura and Barya villages and sought information from locals about crop losses, harm to their livestock and property. Maize, wheat and gram are among the crops affected by the untimely shower.

The collector instructed the SDM Om Singh to constitute a joint team of patwari, RI, panchayat secretary and RAEO and prepare a detailed survey report of crop and livestock losses. During a time-limit (TL) meeting, the collector asked all SDMs present to prepare a detailed survey of agricultural losses in their area. The collector sought information regarding damages due to heavy showers in Katkoot region on March 17.

SDM BS Kalesh said that four villages have been worst affected. Heavy rain has inundated fields and destroyed standing crops. SDM Milind Dhoke said survey to assess crop losses is underway in Jhiranya region. 16 houses have been reportedly damaged in Kakoda village while two cattle died due to shed collapse in Kudi village. A joint team of agriculture and revenue department has been conducting survey here.

