Priyanka Chahar Choudhary REACTS to MC Stan- Abdu Rozik's fight, wins netizens' hearts

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Abdu-Stan fight | Photo File

Priyanka Chahar Choudhury, the stunning diva of the tinsel town, has recently made headlines for her mature take on the infamous fight between MC Stan and Abdu Rozik.

The fight between the two mandali friends has been the talk of the town for a while, and everyone seems to have an opinion about it. However, Priyanka seems to have taken the high road and refrained from getting involved in the issue.

PCC's reaction on Abdu-Stan's fight

When Telly Chakkar asked about the rift between the two, Priyanka commented that she wishes everything will be fine between them as they are grown-ups, but she has no interest in commenting on their lives. Her mature and composed response has won hearts, and she is being lauded for her sensible approach to the matter.

What she says about her upcoming projects?

Apart from the ongoing controversy, Priyanka was also asked about her upcoming projects. There have been rumours that she has been approached for the leading role in Naagin 7 by Ekta Kapoor, but Priyanka refused to comment on it, stating that she can only talk about it when anything is confirmed.

Moreover, the talented actress was asked by superstar Salman Khan to meet the legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan. This sparked speculation that Priyanka might be considered for a small role in Rajkummar Hirani's upcoming movie Dunki. However, there has been no official announcement made yet, leaving fans eagerly waiting for updates.

Shiv Thakare and others had also commented

Interestingly, Priyanka is not the only one to comment on MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's fight. Many of their friends from Bigg Boss 16 have also shared their views on the matter.

Recently, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who was also part of the mandali, expressed her belief that things will soon get sorted between the two. Earlier, Shiv Thakare had also expressed similar views, giving fans hope that the two friends will soon reunite.

In conclusion, Priyanka's mature response to the ongoing controversy and her refusal to get involved in the matter has won her many admirers. Fans are eagerly waiting for updates on her upcoming projects, and they hope to see her on the silver screen soon.