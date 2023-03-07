Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reacts to the reports of her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary |

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is ruling the hearts of millions after her successful stint on Bigg Boss 16. She would have failed to win the trophy, but she has certainly earned a place in the hearts of the people.

We all saw how host Salman praised her courage and called her the true winner of Bigg Boss 16. Even after the show ended, the Udaaraiyan actress makes the news for all the right reasons. The girl is still hailed by her fans through several social media trends.

While the actress received a bunch of offers and is looking forward to working on some exciting projects, some reports stated that she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actress has finally talked about it now.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirms the news

She talked to India TV and confirmed receiving an offer for KKK 13. She further revealed that the offer is still there, and she wants to rethink it because there are many fears.

The actress stated that these fears are preventing her from accepting this action reality show. No doubt, all her fans wish to see her pull off some difficult stunts in the show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Upcoming Projects

The actress will soon be seen in a music video for 'Kuch Haseen The' alongside Ankit Gupta, and the poster for the song was already released yesterday. She is also expected to appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s film. Dunki.

Furthermore, Ekta Kapoor also has her eye on Priyanka for Naagin 7.