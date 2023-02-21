Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says, 'Salman Khan guided me on certain important facets in life'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary | Pics: Instagram/priyankachaharchoudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was one of the most popular contestants of Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, emerged as its second runner up. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How was your experience overall?

Inside the Bigg Boss house I had a very good experience. But now since I have come out, I’ve not yet been able to get what was going on outside. I am still waiting to know more about the stuff that was happening outside while I was inside.

Do you have any regrets as you couldn’t win the trophy?

Trust me, I have no regrets that I have not won the trophy. It was a different ball game being inside the Bigg Boss house. It was a game anyways and it is a proven fact that anyone could be declared the winner. I am very thankful and grateful to the people who supported and loved me so much the way I played the game.

What is important to you while playing a game, competition or participation?

I guess both. Participation ke baad hi toh competition aayega na.

Everyone wished that you won. Do you think you failed to fulfil their wish?

The point is that koi ek hi jeetega toh main kyun mannu ki mein hi woh dhurandhar hoon ki main hi jeetugi? It’s totally okay. It's important to be in that game. My journey in the house matters more to me. It was because of the love and support of people I survived until the last round being selected amongst the last five. I am happy about it.

You played the game very well. Nothing was planned?

I swear nothing was planned. I have never watched Bigg Boss before either. I presented myself as I really am in real life. I don’t believe in any kind of strategy and planning for the future.

Ankit (Gupta) had turned emotional when you lost the battle of winning the trophy. What would you like to say about this?

I always believe in not having too many emotions. Whatever is destined will finally happen. Yes, of course he felt bad as his friend didn’t win. Feeling bad and pouring out emotions is part and parcel of human nature. So, everything is fine. It’s a game.

Nowadays, it’s very difficult to find trustworthy friendships. What is friendship to you?

For me friendship is jaisi meri aur Ankit ki hai. We both are very comfortable with each other. We are like a family and having spent so much time together, our friendship has thickened. Friendship for me is to be who you are with your friends and be comfortable with them.

What is your take away from Bigg Boss?

Patience… I lacked being patient earlier but being in the house my patience level has increased way more in comparison to the short-lived patience mantra I possessed before entering the house.

What have you learnt from host Salman Khan? What out of that will you inculcate in your lifetime ahead?

Definitely, there are many things I have learned from Salman Khan. I follow one thing religiously in life and that is to adapt to good things. Whatever, I have learned from Salman Khan and he guided me on certain important facets in life, I shall carry that advice ahead in my life. I will never let that advice be wasted.

You have a good screen face. Will your fans get to watch you on the big screen soon?

Yeah! If it happens, why not? But I have not spoken to anyone with regards working on the big screen. Let’s hope for the best.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)