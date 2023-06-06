 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta Share Reunion Video, Fans Want Them To Get Married (WATCH)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
article-image

Udaariyan duo Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have captured the hearts of their fans and become one of the most beloved rumored couples in the entertainment industry. 

Despite their immense popularity and the speculations surrounding their relationship, the duo insists that they are good friends. However, recent events have sparked excitement among their fans as Priyanka and Ankit had a heartwarming reunion.

article-image

PRIYANKIT'S REUNION

The much-anticipated reunion took place on a pleasant Monday evening when Priyanka shared an adorable video on her social media platform. 

In the video, Ankit can be seen playing peek-a-boo, evoking a sense of joy and nostalgia. Priyanka accompanied the video with a caption that simply said, "@ankitgupta hiii," showcasing her excitement and happiness. 

The bright smile on Priyanka's face reflected the genuine bond shared between the two. Interestingly, Ankit's co-star from the popular show "Udariyaan," Check out their video here:

Kamal Dadialla was also present during their get-together. Dadialla, capturing the cherished moment, uploaded a photo on her own social media account featuring Ankit, Priyanka, and herself.

During their reunion, Priyanka donned a black chikankari kurti embellished with intricate white threadwork, which she paired with elegant white pants. Ankit, on the other hand, sported a casual yet stylish look, wearing blue denim jeans and a brown shirt adorned with charming white patterns.

Priyanka and Ankit's fans, who affectionately refer to themselves as "PriyAnkit," were overjoyed to witness their favorite duo spending quality time together. 

article-image

HERE'S HOW FANS REACTED

Social media platforms were soon flooded with expressions of love and support for the pair. Some ardent fans even expressed their hopes for an engagement or further progression in their relationship, fueling speculation and anticipation among their admirers. Have a look at some fan reaction tweets attached below:

article-image

THEIR PROFESSIONAL FRONT

While their personal lives continue to captivate their fans, it is worth mentioning their professional endeavours as well. Ankit Gupta can currently be seen in the daily drama series "Junooniyatt," where he is delivering commendable performances. 

On the other hand, Priyanka has some exciting projects in the pipeline, though she is yet to make an official announcement. Recently, the duo showcased their chemistry in a music video titled "Kuch Itne Haseen," which received a warm reception from the audience.

article-image
