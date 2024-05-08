 'Mera Haq Hai': Shekhar Suman Open To Campaigning With Kangana Ranaut For Lok Sabha Elections
Shekhar Suman and his family had accused Kangana of performing black magic on Adhyayan Suman during their relationship

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Veteran Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, and netizens pointed out how he and Kangana Ranaut, who happens to be the former girlfriend of his son Adhyayan Suman, are now in the same party. While it led to a memefest on social media, Shekhar has now said that he is ready to campaign with the Queen actress if need be.

Post joining BJP on Tuesday, Shekhar was asked if he would work with Kangana in the political scheme of things despite their ugly history, and the actor responded in affirmative. He went on to say, "Agar bulayengi toh kyu nahi jayenge? Bilkul jayenge. Ye toh mera farz hai, aur haq bhi."

For those unawares, Adhyayan Suman and Kangana dated for quite some time around 2008 after their film, Raaz: The Mystery Continues. However, things went miserably downhill when post their breakup, the former made some shocking allegations against the actress, and even went on to claim that she would perform black magic.

Shekhar too had levelled serious allegations that Kangana had subjected his son to physical and mental harassment and had even confined him away from his family.

And on Tuesday, when Shekhar joined BJP, netizens could not help but wonder what would happen when he would come face to face with Kangana, who is contesting the elections from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Shekhar was recently seen in Heeramandi, and during one of the interviews, the veteran actor had mentioned how the family holds no grudges against Kangana and that it was "just a phase". "I think it is pointless talking about it. It happens, and then it's over," he had said.

