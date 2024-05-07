'Hope He Doesn't Say Later BJP Did Black Magic On Him': Netizens Have A Field Day After Shekhar Suman Joins Saffron Party Weeks After Kangana Ranaut's Induction

Shekhar Suman and Kangana Ranaut |

Kangana Ranaut made the headlines as she joined the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). Now, Shekhar Suman has sparked waves as she joined the same political party. They have been known for their outspoken nature and active engagement in issues related to each other.

Now, their decision to join the same political party has raised eyebrows and started funny reactions from netizens. On this remark, there are many troll tweets on Twitter reacting to them joining the same party.

The news of Shekhar Suman and Kangana Ranaut's political affiliation immediately ignited a storm of tweets, with users expressing a wide range of opinions and emotions. One of the users, "Hope Adhyayan makes peace."

While another expressed, “ Shekhar Suman & Kangana in same Party (laughing emoji) strange."

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

This is interesting. This new BJP leader Shekhar Suman had accused senior BJP leader Kangana Ranaut of performing black magic against his son, using menstrual blood. I wonder if Shekhar and Kangana will campaign together for old times sake 😂😂😂 https://t.co/wox49bIPMy — Omar Abbas Hyat | عمر عباس حیات (@OmarAbbasHyat) May 7, 2024

Shekhar Suman & Kangana in same Party 😹😹 strange https://t.co/A55DKhHzjc — زماں (@Delhiite_) May 7, 2024

Shekhar Suman in an interview had said Kangana Ranaut abused & did black magic on his son.



Now both #ShekharSuman & #KanganaRanaut are in the same party - BJP.



Hope Shekhar Suman does not later say that BJP had done black magic on him. pic.twitter.com/XBAP4dAXIi — ηᎥ†Ꭵղ (@nkk_123) May 7, 2024

Shekhar Suman joins BJP... Wonder what Kangana Ranaut has to say 🤒@KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/9iuOnqoDCs — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) May 7, 2024

Flop singer Sekher Suman joined BJP today.



Now Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman in same party 😂



Sekher Suman’s son has made a claim in the past that Kangana did Black magic with him and violence with him and his father.



How will they face each other now? pic.twitter.com/nsnp1XWwtL — Ashish 𝕏|.... (@Ashishtoots) May 7, 2024

Kangana's controversial statements and Shekhar Suman's past affiliations against each other have been known to all. She has dated Shekhar’s son Adhyayan Suman for eight years, and the two parted ways in 2017. However, now it will interesting to watch how the two will align their thought in making a progressive nation.

One thing is evident in the middle of online arguments and abuse on Twitter and netizens are still fascinated by and scrutinizing the relationship between Bollywood and politics.