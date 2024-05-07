 'Hope He Doesn't Say Later BJP Did Black Magic On Him': Netizens Have A Field Day After Shekhar Suman Joins Saffron Party Weeks After Kangana Ranaut's Induction
Shekhar Suman and Kangana Ranaut's decision to join the same political party has raised eyebrows and started funny reactions from netizens.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Shekhar Suman and Kangana Ranaut |

Kangana Ranaut made the headlines as she joined the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). Now, Shekhar Suman has sparked waves as she joined the same political party. They have been known for their outspoken nature and active engagement in issues related to each other.

Now, their decision to join the same political party has raised eyebrows and started funny reactions from netizens. On this remark, there are many troll tweets on Twitter reacting to them joining the same party.

The news of Shekhar Suman and Kangana Ranaut's political affiliation immediately ignited a storm of tweets, with users expressing a wide range of opinions and emotions. One of the users, "Hope Adhyayan makes peace."

While another expressed, “ Shekhar Suman & Kangana in same Party (laughing emoji) strange."

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

Kangana's controversial statements and Shekhar Suman's past affiliations against each other have been known to all. She has dated Shekhar’s son Adhyayan Suman for eight years, and the two parted ways in 2017. However, now it will interesting to watch how the two will align their thought in making a progressive nation.

One thing is evident in the middle of online arguments and abuse on Twitter and netizens are still fascinated by and scrutinizing the relationship between Bollywood and politics.

