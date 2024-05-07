EXCLUSIVE: I Am Dissatisfied As An Actor As I Can’t Please Producers, Says Srikanth Actress Alaya F

Alaya F |

Alaya F, who paved her own way with her notable performances in her debut film Jawani Jaaneman followed by Freddy etc. is gearing up for her next theatrical Srikanth. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, actress talks about why she wants to give more to her films, why the makers of Srikanth are kind to her, how she wants to hear opinions on social media about herself and more. Excerpts:

Why do you hibernate in between your two films?

My life happens only in extremes. When I am shooting my films or promoting them, they all come together to me. I shot for Srikanth and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan simultaneously. Besides these, Freddy was just released in middle of U Turn and Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat promotions.

Go on…

This was the first six months of the year and for another six months, I just sat and wondered where I am heading. My all projects come out at once. The process of my life comes in these clusters and I have no control over it. Also, the films I want to do, the makers of them want the same dates (laugh).

Is it a conscious effort to be a silent and strategic actor?

It is but I wish I could give my films more. When the entire madness was on, I felt it was unfair to everyone because you are a scattered as an actor physically and mentally. Each film has its own demand and somewhere it takes away the joy of what you doing. In a situation like this, I am not able to please producers or anyone. I remember, I was shooting in Hyderabad and I gave a tough time over dates to Srikanth’s team but both Tushar Hiranandani and Nidhi came and hugged me.

How do you see through your roles in a male dominant film like Srikanth?

I have been lucky to have gotten roles like one in Srikanth despite being a male dominant film. My debut had set the pace of the roles that I get now. Rave reviews on Jawani Jaaneman really helped me a lot. I feel very dissatisfied as an actor. I have to proof something big now. By circumstances, I have taken a lot of films for granted. I got onto Freddy and BMCM super last minute.

Do you read opinions about you on social media?

It has been a great boon. It sustained me throughout the pandemic since my debut film was released just before the world got shut. It is a very useful medium. I feel, there’s no harm in hearing opinions from people at times.