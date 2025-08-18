'That's Sleepy Joe Biden’s War, Not Mine': US President Donald Trump Ahead Of Meeting Ukraine's Zelensky

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump |

Ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, US President Donald Trump criticised the Wall Street Journal and his other critics, claiming he had stopped six wars in six months. Without naming India and Pakistan, he said one of them was a potential nuclear disaster. He also blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“I’ve settled six wars in six months – one of them a possible nuclear disaster – and yet I have to read and listen to the Wall Street Journal and many others, who truly have no idea, telling me everything I’m doing wrong regarding the Russia/Ukraine mess. That is Sleepy Joe Biden’s war, not mine.”

Trump went on to say that he was only there to stop the war and insisted it would never have happened if he had been President.

“I’m only here to stop it, not to escalate it further. It would have never happened if I had been President. I know exactly what I’m doing, and I don’t need advice from people who have been working on these conflicts for years and have never been able to stop them. They are stupid people, with no common sense, intelligence, or understanding – and they only make the current Russia/Ukraine disaster harder to fix. “Despite all of my lightweight and very jealous critics, I’ll get it done — I always do!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump is all set to host Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House on Monday to discuss how to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Earlier on 15 August Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Trump's bilateral meeting with Zelensky is scheduled at 1.15 pm (local time) (1715 GMT) (10.45 pm IST) on Monday at the White House, according to news agency Reuters. Trump will later participate in a multilateral meeting with European leaders visiting Washington at 3 pm (local time)