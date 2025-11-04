 Why Shein Banned All S*x Dolls? Reason Revealed Here
The Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) first flagged the issue over the weekend, prompting swift reactions from both French authorities and the company. The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed it had received reports concerning Shein, along with Ali Express, Temu, and Wish, over the sale of dolls resembling children.

French Watchdog Flags ‘Child Pornography Nature’ of Listings

Online retail giant Shein has announced a global ban on the sale of all sex dolls on its platform following widespread outrage over products accused of having “a childlike appearance.” The move comes after France’s consumer watchdog raised serious concerns over the listings, saying they left “little doubt as to the child pornography nature of the content.”

The Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) first flagged the issue over the weekend, prompting swift reactions from both French authorities and the company. The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed it had received reports concerning Shein, along with Ali Express, Temu, and Wish, over the sale of dolls resembling children. The investigation has been referred to OFMIN, a French agency dedicated to preventing violence against minors.

Retailer Removes Adult Category, Vows Stricter Seller Controls

In response to the allegations, Shein said on Monday that it had permanently banned “all seller accounts linked to illegal or non-compliant sex-doll products” and would tighten controls across its global platform. The company also confirmed that it had temporarily removed its adult products category as a precaution and deleted every listing and image related to the sex dolls.

“The company has also strengthened its keyword blacklist to further prevent attempted circumvention of product listing restrictions by sellers,” Shein said in a statement.

Executive Chairman Donald Tang condemned the incident, saying, “The fight against child exploitation is non-negotiable for Shein. These were marketplace listings from third-party sellers - but I take this personally.” He added, “We are tracing the source and will take swift, decisive action against those responsible.”

French Minister Threatens Ban as Protests Erupt

The controversy also triggered a political response in France. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire threatened to ban Shein from operating in the country if it continued to sell such products - just days before the company was scheduled to open its first permanent outlet in Paris. Protesters were seen demonstrating outside the BHV department store near Paris’s city hall, where the store is set to open this week.

Shein Faces Renewed Scrutiny over Practices

Shein, already facing criticism over its environmental impact and labour practices, said it had removed the listings as soon as it became aware of the issue and launched an investigation into how such products were allowed on its platform. The company’s latest actions signal an attempt to restore its image amid growing scrutiny over its marketplace operations.

