 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Urges Stronger Sanctions On Russia If Trilateral Talks With Trump-Putin Fail
ANIUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky | File pic

Kyiv: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged stronger sanctions against Russia if no trilateral meeting is held between him, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The statement followed a call between Zelensky and Trump on Saturday, one day after the US leader met with Putin in Alaska without Ukraine's participation.

Recounting his conversation with Trump in a post on X, Zelensky wrote that "sanctions are an effective tool." He added they "should be strengthened if there is no trilateral meeting" or if Russia tries to evade what he called "an honest end to the war." Meanwhile, Trump described his talks with Putin, which focused on ending the Ukraine conflict, as "warm" and said the two leaders had "agreed on a lot". He added that the sides were "pretty close to the end" of the conflict, but that "Ukraine has to agree" to any peace deal.

The US President also confirmed his willingness to attend a possible three-way summit, stating, "They both want me there, and I'll be there." The Kremlin has not confirmed the format, though Putin said a trilateral meeting is possible but stressed that certain "conditions for meeting must be created," RT reported.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

