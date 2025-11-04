 Zohran Mamdani And Andrew Cuomo Cast Their Votes In High-Stakes NYC Mayoral Election 2025; Visuals Surface
As New Yorkers headed to the polls on Tuesday (November 4), key mayoral contenders Zohran Kwame Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo were among the early voters to cast their ballots.

Azhar Khan
Updated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 11:19 PM IST
Zohran Mamdani And Andrew Cuomo Cast Their Votes | X

New York City, November 04: As New Yorkers headed to the polls on Tuesday (November 4), key mayoral contenders Zohran Kwame Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo were among the early voters to cast their ballots, setting the tone for one of the most closely watched municipal elections in years.

Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani, accompanied by his wife, voted in Astoria, Queens, where he has built a strong grassroots base.

Sharing the moment on social media, Mamdani posted on X, “On this beautiful morning in Astoria, I cast my ballot for our city and our future. I hope you will too.”

His message resonated with supporters who have rallied behind his progressive vision focused on affordable housing, rent control and expanding public infrastructure.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Andrew Cuomo also exercised his franchise earlier in the day. Taking to X, the former New York governor wrote: “I’ve OFFICIALLY cast my vote in New York City, have you? Polling sites across NYC are open until 9 PM EST. Head to VOTE.NYC to find the polling location nearest you. Let’s do this!”

Cuomo’s campaign has centered on economic revival, governance reform and law enforcement, backed by endorsements from U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

The 2025 New York City mayoral election has drawn intense national attention. Recent polls show Mamdani leading with 52%, followed by Cuomo at 28% and Republican Curtis Sliwa at 12%.

With endorsements from Senator Bernie Sanders and other progressive leaders, Mamdani’s campaign has gained significant momentum among younger and working-class voters, emphasising equity and affordability in one of the world’s most expensive cities.

According to local media reports, early voter turnout appeared strong across several boroughs, indicating increased public interest in the high-stakes election.

The results of the election are expected to signal the direction New York City will take on issues like public safety, housing and economic policy in the years to come.

