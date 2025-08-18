Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Brings Europe's Top Leaders With Him To Meet Trump On Ending Russia's War (VIDEO)

Washington, Aug 18 (AP) Ukraine's future could hinge on a hastily assembled meeting Monday at the White House as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brings an extraordinary group of European leaders to show US President Donald Trump a united front against Russia.

The European leaders were left out of Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday, and they want to safeguard Ukraine and the continent from any widening aggression from Moscow. Many are coming with the explicit goal of protecting Ukraine's interests - a rare show of diplomatic force.

By coming as a group, they hope to avoid debacles like Zelenskyy's February meeting in the Oval Office, where Trump chastised him for not showing enough gratitude for US military aid. Trump and Zelenskyy were due to meet in the Oval Office before European leaders join them in the East Room for talks.

The meetings are also a test of America's relationship with its closest allies after the European Union and United Kingdom accepted Trump's tariff hikes partly because they wanted his support on Ukraine.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"It's important that America agrees to work with Europe to provide security guarantees for Ukraine, and therefore for all of Europe," Zelenskyy said on X.

The night before the meeting, however, Trump seemed to put the onus on Zelenskyy to agree to concessions and suggested that Ukraine could not regain Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, setting off an armed conflict that led to its broader 2022 invasion.

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Trump wrote Sunday night on social media. "Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!" Zelenskyy appeared to respond with his own post late Sunday, saying, "We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably." He said that "peace must be lasting," not as it was after Russia seized Crimea and part of the Donbas in eastern Ukraine eight years ago, and "Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack." The sitdown in Alaska yielded the possible contours for stopping the war in Ukraine, though it was unclear whether the terms discussed would ultimately be acceptable to Zelenskyy or Putin.

Zelenskyy said in a social media post he met with Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, on Monday ahead of his scheduled talks with Trump to discuss the battlefield situation and the shared "strong diplomatic capabilities" of the US, Ukraine and Europe.

European heavyweights in Washington

Planning to join Zelenskyy in Washington are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

On the table for discussion are possible NATO-like security guarantees that Ukraine would need for any peace with Russia to be durable. Putin opposes Ukraine joining NATO outright, yet Trump's team claims the Russian leader is open to allies agreeing to defend Ukraine if it comes under attack.

"Clearly there are no easy solutions when talking about ending a war and building peace," Meloni told reporters in Washington ahead of the meeting. "We have to explore all possible solutions to guarantee peace, to guarantee justice, and to guarantee security for our countries." The European leaders are aiming to keep the focus during the White House talks on finding a sustainable peace and believe forging a temporary ceasefire is not off the table, according to a European official.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the leaders are also looking to keep pressure on Russia to end the fighting and want to get more concrete assurances from the US about security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any deal.

Trump briefed Zelenskyy and European allies shortly after the Putin meeting. Details from the discussions emerged in a scattershot way that seemed to rankle the US president, who had chosen not to outline any terms when appearing afterward with Putin.

Ahead of Monday's White House meetings, Trump took to social media to say that even if Russia said, "We give up, we concede, we surrender" the news media and Democrats "would say that this was a bad and humiliating day for Donald J Trump." He separately lashed out at the Wall Street Journal and other outlets "who truly don't have a clue, tell me everything that I am doing wrong on the Russia/Ukraine MESS." Following the Alaska summit, Trump declared that a ceasefire was not necessary for peace talks to proceed, a sudden shift to a position favored by Putin.

'A very big move'

European officials confirmed that Trump told them Putin is still seeking control of the entire Donbas region, even though Ukraine controls a meaningful share of it.

Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said the US and its allies could offer Ukraine a NATO-like commitment to defend the country if it came under attack as the possible security guarantee, with details to be worked out.

Monday's meeting will likely be very tough for Zelenskyy, an official close to the ongoing talks said. That official spoke on condition of anonymity to speak openly about thinking within Ukraine and between allies.

Zelenskyy needs to prevent a scenario in which he gets blamed for blocking peace talks by rejecting Putin's maximalist demand on the Donbas, the official said. It is a demand Zelenskyy has said many times he will never accept because it is unconstitutional and could create a launching pad for future Russian attacks.

If confronted with pressure to accept Putin's demands, Zelenskyy would likely have to revert to a skill he has demonstrated time and again: diplomatic tact. The Ukrainian leadership is seeking a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump and Putin to discuss sensitive matters, including territorial issues.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)