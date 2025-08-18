'Trump Has Strength To Force Russia Into Peace': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Ahead Of Meeting At White House - VIDEO

Ukraine President Zelenskyy Ahead Of Meeting At White House | X

Washington, D.C., August 18: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised General Kellogg and also the European leaders ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at White House in what he called a very important gathering.

What Zelenskyy Said

President Zelenskyy wrote on social media that he was grateful to meet with General Kellogg and work together with their team. He explained that President Trump had invited Ukraine and other European countries to Washington for the first meeting of this kind.

"This is the first meeting in such a format, and it is very serious," Zelenskyy wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Focus On Peace For All Of Europe

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that when peace is talked about for one European country, it means peace for the entire continent. He said Ukraine is ready to keep working hard to end the war and make sure everyone stays safe.

Russian Attacks Continue

Zelenskyy reported that Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities happened again the night before the meeting. He said two children were among those killed, and many people were hurt. The attacks happened while people were sleeping in their homes.

Working Together for Peace

During their discussions, Zelenskyy and his team talked about:

1. The current situation in the war

2. Strong diplomatic efforts by Ukraine, Europe, and America working together

3. How to force Russia to agree to peace

Trump's Role

The Ukrainian president said that Russia can only be pushed toward peace through strength, and he believes President Trump has that strength. "We have to do everything right to make peace happen," Zelenskyy concluded.

Peace Summit

The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, with civilian casualties still occurring in Ukrainian cities from Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy's Full Statement

I thank @GeneralKellogg for the meeting and for the joint work with our team. President Trump invited Ukraine and other European countries to Washington today – this is the first meeting in such a format, and it is very serious.

When peace is discussed for one country in Europe, it means peace for all of Europe. We are ready to continue working with maximum effort to end the war and to ensure reliable security. These are the key issues.

Last night, Russian attacks on our cities continued – among those killed were two children, and dozens of people were wounded. People were simply sleeping when the Russian army launched strikes on the cities.

We discussed the battlefield situation and our strong diplomatic capabilities – Ukraine’s and all of Europe’s together with America. Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength. We have to do everything right to make peace happen. Thank you!