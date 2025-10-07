Jaffar Express Attacked Again Near Pakistan's Sindh-Balochistan Border; Several Injured In Powerful Explosion- 1st Visuals

Jaffar Express Attacked Again Near Pakistan's Sindh-Balochistan Border, Multiple Explosions Reported; Several Injured (Screengrab) | X

Quetta: Pakistan's Jaffar Express train once again came under attack near Sultankot area on Tuesday, October 7. Several people are reportedly injured in the attack after a powerful explosive device was detonated on the railway tracks.

At the time of the incident, which took place close to the Sindh-Balochistan border, the train was en route to Quetta. Multiple coaches of the train were derailed. The visuals of the train after the attack surfaced online.

Visuals From The Spot:

Jaffar Express train heading to Quetta once again came under attack. The 40 Down Jaffar Express met with an accident near Sultan Kot, where an explosion caused five carriages to derail. Several people were reportedly injured, and there are also reports of gunfire on the train.… pic.twitter.com/hz8phbCFJN — Hammad Hassan (@Hammadviews) October 7, 2025

In the visuals, Pakistani security personnel can be seen cordoning off the entire area. There are also reports of gunfire on the train.

So far there no reports of any casualties. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack

In the past few month, the Jaffar Express, which runs between Quetta and Peshawar, has been attacked several times by Baloch militant groups.

In August this year, an IED explosion derailed six coaches of a train in Balochistan's Mastung district. Several passengers were injured in the attack. Days earlier, a bomb near Sibi station exploded shortly after the train had passed, and on August 4, gunmen opened fire on its pilot engine in an assault later claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

In March this year, BLA members hijacked the train in Bolan Pass. The militants took around 400 passengers, including security personnel, hostage. The Pakistan Army then launched Operation Green Bolan to free the hostages. At least 33 BLA militants and 18 soldiers were killed, while 354 hostages were rescued, according to official sources.

Notably, Balochistan has been on boil for a long time as Baloch separatist groups are demanding independence from Pakistan. They carried out several attacks on the Pakistan security forces in the province.