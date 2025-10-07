 Jaffar Express Attacked Again Near Pakistan's Sindh-Balochistan Border; Several Injured In Powerful Explosion- 1st Visuals
Pakistan's Jaffar Express train once again came under attack near Sultankot area on Tuesday.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Jaffar Express Attacked Again Near Pakistan's Sindh-Balochistan Border, Multiple Explosions Reported; Several Injured (Screengrab) | X

Quetta: Pakistan's Jaffar Express train once again came under attack near Sultankot area on Tuesday, October 7. Several people are reportedly injured in the attack after a powerful explosive device was detonated on the railway tracks.

At the time of the incident, which took place close to the Sindh-Balochistan border, the train was en route to Quetta. Multiple coaches of the train were derailed. The visuals of the train after the attack surfaced online.

Visuals From The Spot:

In the visuals, Pakistani security personnel can be seen cordoning off the entire area. There are also reports of gunfire on the train.

So far there no reports of any casualties. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack

In the past few month, the Jaffar Express, which runs between Quetta and Peshawar, has been attacked several times by Baloch militant groups.

In August this year, an IED explosion derailed six coaches of a train in Balochistan's Mastung district. Several passengers were injured in the attack. Days earlier, a bomb near Sibi station exploded shortly after the train had passed, and on August 4, gunmen opened fire on its pilot engine in an assault later claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Notably, Balochistan has been on boil for a long time as Baloch separatist groups are demanding independence from Pakistan. They carried out several attacks on the Pakistan security forces in the province.

