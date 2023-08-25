 'Our PriyAnkit Are In Love': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta's 'Lovely' Gesture Make Fans Go Aww (WATCH)
Her undeniable connection with Ankit Gupta that had fans buzzing with excitement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
Udaariyaan & Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrated her birthday recently in a splendid manner, surrounded by close friends during a picturesque weekend getaway.

Now, the actress has once again raised the excitement of her fans by sharing a wow-worthy Instagram reel capturing the event, are the delightful moments were heightened by one particular chemistry-filled instant with actor Ankit Gupta, leaving fans' hearts aflutter.

PRIYANKA-ANKIT'S RENDITION OF A.B.C.D...I LOVE YOU FROM HUM SAATH SAATH HAIN

In the reel, which was set to the peppy beats of 'ABCD' from the iconic film Hum Saath Saath Hain, Priyanka's effervescence was palpable as she mingled with her loved ones. However, it was her undeniable connection with Ankit Gupta that had fans buzzing with excitement.

The pair, seated closely, seemed entranced by each other's presence, setting tongues wagging and hearts racing. The occasion transitioned into a vivacious pool party, marked by unabashed joy and camaraderie.

PRIYANKA FANS REACT TO THE VIDEO

Fans wasted no time expressing their collective euphoria. Comments flooded in, proclaiming the 'Priyankit' pairing official, with one fan emphasizing, "Our Priyankit are in love and it clearly shows."

Another couldn't help but exclaim, "Priyanka and Ankit jiju," in a playful nod to the potential budding relationship.

Even eagle-eyed viewers pointed out the subtle gestures, like Priyanka pulling Ankit closer at the end of the reel, leaving netizens grinning ear to ear.

On the professional front, PCC is gearing up for a music video opposite Randeep Hooda, serenaded by the soulful tunes of B Praak. Additionally, her presence is set to grace another song, this time alongside Jassie Gill.

