WATCH: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Oozes Hotness In This Video; AP Dhillon’s Song ‘With You’ Is Cherry On Top

Udaariyan and Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, has once again gained the spotlight with her radiant presence.

Priyanka captured the nation's attention during her appearance on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Since then, her star has only ascended. Now, she is also rumoured to be the next lead in Ektaa Kapoor's much loved 'Naagin' franchise.

With an ever-growing fan base and unceasing fame, Priyanka remains connected to her admirers through her vibrant social media presence, where she generously shares glimpses of her personal and professional journey.

PRIYANKA SIZZLES IN HER BOLD LOOK WITH AP DHILLON'S SONG IN BG

Few hours ago, Priyanka treated her followers to an enchanting reel on her social media platform.

Set to the infectious beats of AP Dhillon's sensational track 'With You' Priyanka stunned viewers as she struck captivating poses. Dressed in a black swimsuit paired with a stylish purple-printed knotted dress, the actress radiated elegance and poise.

The reel drew effusive praise from her fans, who flooded the comments section with admiration and adoration.

"Melody is my muse," Priyanka captioned the reel, capturing the essence of her connection to music and its role in her life.

Check Out PCC's reel video attached here:

PCC'S ON SCREEN JOURNEY

In her journey from the small screen to viral reels, Priyanka has not only charmed her audience but also left an indelible mark in the entertainment industry.

After her successful stint as Tejo Sandhu in Udaariyan, where her on-screen chemistry with co-star Ankit Gupta resonated deeply with fans, she entered the electrifying world of Bigg Boss 16.

Since then, her trajectory has been one of constant triumph, marked by appearances in popular music videos such as "Kuch Itne Haseen" and "Baarish Aa Gayi Hai." Additionally, Priyanka has established herself as an influencer, partnering with high-end brands on social media.

