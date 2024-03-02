Rihanna Mispronounces Radhika Merchant's Name While Performing At Her Pre-Wedding Bash In Jamnagar; Netizens REACT

The pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kickstarted on March 1 in Jamnagar. The first day was a starry affair with the presence of Bollywood celebs, however, pop queen Rihanna's mesmerising performance stole the spotlight. Held in Jamnagar, the event saw a fervent crowd as Rihanna graced the stage, delivering unforgettable performances of her all-time hit tracks.

Several pictures and videos of Rihanna's electrifying performance have gone viral on social media platforms.

For the event, Rihanna opted for a neon-green shimmery gown. During her act, the pop sensation conveyed her heartfelt wishes to Anant and Radhika. However, she inadvertently mispronounced Radhika's name, prompting swift reactions from netizens who were quick to highlight it on social media.

"It is my honour to be here tonight. I have never been to India. And thanks to the Ambani family, I am here tonight. Anant and Radiki (Radhika), thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations," Rihanna said.

The video was shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram. Reacting to it a user commented, "She couldn’t even get the name of the bride right! Kareena Kapoor should be dancing up there."

"Itne paise leke ek kaam tha naam Toh barabar le leti behen radiki," wrote another user.

Defending Rihanna, a user commented, "She’s not Indian and it’s hard to pronounce Radhika for someone who isn’t desi, it’s ok."

A user joked, "They should ask for a refund bcoz what was that."

Meanwhile, in addition to her performance of the popular track Work, Rihanna delighted the audience with renditions of some of her timeless hits such as Rude Boy, Pour it Up, Diamonds, and Wild Things, among other songs.

Prominent figures from Bollywood, including, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor, alongside renowned sports personalities such as MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Saina Nehwal, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar, graced the event with their family members.

The pre-wedding festivities are slated to continue until March 3. Anant and Radhika, who got engaged in Mumbai on January 19, 2023, are set to take their vows in a grand ceremony scheduled for July 2024.