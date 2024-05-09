NTA Extends Internship Deadline For All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the date for the completion of internship for students who want to appear in the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024.

The previous date for the internship to end was June 30, 2024. However, students can now finish their internship by July 21, 2024.

When will the admission for postgraduate AYUSH courses be conducted?

The AIAPGET for admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses will be conducted on July 6, 2024. This exam will be held for admission to the academic session 2024-25.

An official notification by the NTA reads, "In pursuance of the letter received from Secretary, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi-110058 the date of the internship completion towards determination of eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET 2024 has been extended from 30 June 2024 to 31 July 2024 by NCISM and NCH”.

Candidates who have already applied and have submitted their fees can edit their internship completion date in the correction window on the official website - https://exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/



Registrations for the exams are ongoing on the website.



The deadline to complete the registration process for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) is May 15, 2024. The last date for successful transaction of fee is May 16, 2024.

The fee can be paid in the following ways:

Through Credit Card

Through Debit Card

Through Net Banking

Through UPI

Correction in particulars of the application form on the website will begin on May 17 and will close on May 19.

The admit cards will be available to be downloaded from July 2, 2024.

NTA has been conducting AIAPGET since 2019, on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.