National AYUSH Conference: Advancements In AYUSH Treatment Discussed

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): More than 100 AYUSH experts discussed developments in the field and shared the knowledge of treating different cases during the one-day National AYUSH Conference, on Sunday. The chief guest of the programme was Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani while Dr Renu Jain, Vice Chancellor of DAVV was the special guest.

The seminar was presided over by Dr AK Dwivedi, member of the Scientific Advisory Board, Central Council of Homeopathic Research, Ministry of AYUSH (Government of India) and member of the Executive Council, Devi Ahilya University, Indore.

Addressing the seminar, Lalwani said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a lot of importance to AYUSH. Ever since the Prime Minister formed the Ministry of AYUSH, doctors associated with AYUSH have been working with new energy. Not only in the country but also in the world, people's inclination towards the AYUSH system of medicine is increasing.”

Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor Dr Jain said that a lot of work is being done regarding AYUSH treatment in the country. She said that DAVV would soon establish an AYUSH department. For this, Dr AK Dwivedi is also making continuous efforts.

With the opening of the AYUSH department, medical students will also be able to study AYUSH medicine here. An award ceremony took place at the conclusion of the conference. The guests of the seminar were welcomed by principal Dr SP Singh, Rakesh Yadav, Dr Vivek Sharma, Dr Jitendra Puri, Vinay Pandey and Jitendra Jaiswal, etc.