 University Of Strathclyde Launches MSc Quantum Technologies Course For September 2024 Intake
University of Strathclyde in Glasgow is now accepting applications for its MSc Quantum Technologies course, set to start in September 2024.

Updated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
University of Strathclyde

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow is now accepting applications for its MSc Quantum Technologies course, set to start in September 2024. The course is for a year and will give students theoretical and practical knowledge of quantum physics and its applications. Semister 1 will concentrate on basic knowledge, including advanced theoretical quantum physics and photonics. Semester 2 will explore practical and theoretical quantum technologies.

Major Projects:

Students undertake a major open-ended research project in a topic of their interest, either within the university's research labs or through an industrial placement. Financial arrangements vary but will cover at least the extra costs involved with the placement.

A deserving student who has completed any MSc course provided by the department with at least a distinction level will receive the Department of Physics MSc Prize. It will be given to the student whose MSc Project grade is the highest.

Eligibility:

Minimum second-class (2.2) honors degree or overseas equivalent, in Physics (including Mathematics and Physics, Theoretical Physics).

Non-native English speakers need a minimum IELTS score of 6.0.

Candidates with backgrounds in engineering, computer science, or engineering physics must have taken enough quantum mechanics courses.

Fees and Scholarships: 

The tuition fee for international students is £26,100.

New international students enrolling in the Department of Physics' postgraduate program are eligible for scholarships worth £6,000.

For more information and to apply, visit the University of Strathclyde's official website.

