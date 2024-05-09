University Of Strathclyde Launches MSc Quantum Technologies Course For September 2024 Intake

University of Strathclyde |

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow is now accepting applications for its MSc Quantum Technologies course, set to start in September 2024. The course is for a year and will give students theoretical and practical knowledge of quantum physics and its applications. Semister 1 will concentrate on basic knowledge, including advanced theoretical quantum physics and photonics. Semester 2 will explore practical and theoretical quantum technologies.

Major Projects:

Students undertake a major open-ended research project in a topic of their interest, either within the university's research labs or through an industrial placement. Financial arrangements vary but will cover at least the extra costs involved with the placement.

A deserving student who has completed any MSc course provided by the department with at least a distinction level will receive the Department of Physics MSc Prize. It will be given to the student whose MSc Project grade is the highest.

Eligibility:

Minimum second-class (2.2) honors degree or overseas equivalent, in Physics (including Mathematics and Physics, Theoretical Physics).

Non-native English speakers need a minimum IELTS score of 6.0.

Candidates with backgrounds in engineering, computer science, or engineering physics must have taken enough quantum mechanics courses.

Fees and Scholarships:

The tuition fee for international students is £26,100.

New international students enrolling in the Department of Physics' postgraduate program are eligible for scholarships worth £6,000.

Read Also Study In UK: University Of Dundee Opens Applications For MSc Business Analytics Program

For more information and to apply, visit the University of Strathclyde's official website.