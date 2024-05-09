Study In UK: University Of Dundee Opens Applications For MSc Business Analytics Program

University of Dundee |

The University of Dundee has started its application process for the MSc Business Analytics course for the academic year 2024-25. This course is offering students an opportunity to delve into the realm of data analysis and business models. Applicants can specialise in Marketing, International Business, Big Data, Management, or Finance.

Date:

Applications are open now for the academic year 2024-25.

Application Deadline:

The deadline for applications is July 31, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must hold an undergraduate degree with a 2:1 (or equivalent) in any subject, or relevant work experience.

Candidates with lower degree classifications and/or relevant work experience may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

English language proficiency is required, with an overall IELTS score of 6.5, with no less than 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

GMAT or GRE scores are not mandatory but could be advantageous.

How to apply:

Register for the direct application system at the University of Dundee by creating a temporary user account with personal details and an email address.

Complete the application form, by filling out the below details:

- Home address, contact information, including personal email address, and date of birth.

- Details of qualifications, grades, and dates, including ongoing qualifications.

- English language qualifications (for non-English speakers).

Upload supporting documents such as transcripts, references, personal statements, CV, evidence of English language proficiency (if applicable), and passport details (for international applicants).

Submit the application through the university's postgraduate application system.

Successful applicants will receive an offer of a place conditional upon meeting the entry requirements. Additionally, scholarships and funding opportunities are available for eligible candidates.