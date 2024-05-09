Kerala +2 Result: Check Stream-Wise Pass Percentage and School-Wise Statistics Here | Representative Image

At a press conference on May 9, 2024 at 3 p.m., the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, announced the Kerala Board plus two results. At 4:00 PM, the Kerala board will activate the link to the results. The board will make the plus two result 2024 announcement on dhsekerala.gov.in, the Kerala board's official website.

A total of 374755 students appeared for the exam. From them, 294888 students passed. The overall pass percentage for this year is 78.69%. The vocational pass percentage is 71.42%.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 82.95%. A total of 376135 students had appeared in the class 12 exams last year.

Note that Ernakulam district has the highest pass percentage at 84.12%, while Wayanad has the lowest pass percentage at 72.13%.

What is the stream-wise pass percentage?

The pass percentage for the science stream is 84.84%

The pass percentage for the commerce stream is 76.11%

The pass percentage for the humanities stream is 67.09%

The overall pass percentage is 78.69%

DHSE +2 Board Exams 2024

From March 10 to March 30, 2023, the Kerala DHSE held the class 12 exams. A total of 4,42,067 students took part in the tests at various locations throughout the state.

Please take note that the Kerala Class 12 Plus Two Result 2024 available online is only preliminary. Hard copies of the marksheets will be distributed by the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) soon after the results are declared. Students must pick up their original grade report at the relevant school.