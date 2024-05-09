Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2024 Declared, Know How To Check Through Various Means

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results Declared, Know How To Check Through Various Means | PTI (Representational Pic)

At a press conference on May 9, 2024 at 3 p.m., the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, announced the Kerala Board plus two results. At 4:00 PM, the Kerala board will activate the link to the results. The board will make the plus two result 2024 announcement on dhsekerala.gov.in, the Kerala board's official website.

Please take note that the Kerala Class 12 Plus Two Result 2024 available online is only preliminary. Hard copies of the marksheets will be distributed by the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) soon after the results are declared. Students must pick up their original grade report at the relevant school.

Websites to look for result

– results.kite.kerala.gov.in

-results.kerala.nic.in

-prd.kerala.gov.in

-keralaresults.nic.in

-kerala.gov.in

-dhsekerala.gov.in

Other ways to check Kerala Plus Two Results

The official apps Saphlam and PRD Live will also offer the Kerala +2 result. Students can use the Google Playstore to get these apps. Students who receive 35 percent of the possible points in their Kerala Plus Two class 12 exams are deemed to have passed. By entering their registration number and birthdate in the result login box, students can view the DHSE Kerala result 2024.



How to check results via SMS?



Due to heavy traffic, students who are unable to access the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in, to check their Kerala board plus two result 2024 can do so by SMS.



-Launch the SMS app on your phone.

-Send an SMS using the following format: KERALA12NUMBER OF REGISTRATION

-Forward it to 56263.

-In the same number, the board will send the Kerala board results along with two results for 2024.

DHSE +2 Board Exams 2024

From March 10 to March 30, 2023, the Kerala DHSE held the class 12 exams. A total of 4,42,067 students took part in the tests at various locations throughout the state.