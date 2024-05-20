BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results OUT Today For Science, Arts, Commerce, Direct Link Here

Representative image

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the class 12 results today, May 20, in a press conference at 12:15 pm. The results will be declared for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams. Once the results are declared, the class 12 result link will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Last year, in the Commerce Stream, girls had a pass percentage of 98.01 percent, while the boys had a pass percentage of 95.85 percent. For the Science stream, the pass percentage of the girls was 97.39 percent, as against boys’ pass percentage of 94.72 percent.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) presented over 200 female students in February who qualified their Class 10 examinations as part of Project Pragati in a joint event together with Educate Girls.

As many as 8,66,270 students await Class 12 RBSE 2024 results. The Rajasthan board Class 12 results will be announced at 12:15 pm today.

How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Register with the contact number and email id.

Step 3: Click on the designated board exam result link.

Step 4: On the next window, select the board.

Step 5: Insert the roll number and registration number.

Step 6: Your RBSE Class 12 result 2024 for science, arts, and commerce, when announced, will be delivered to the contact number and mail id.

Who will announce Class 12 Rajasthan board results today?

Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma said that the Divisional Commissioner will announce the results.