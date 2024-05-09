Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results OUT: Pass Percentage Declines, Three Schools In Bengaluru Reports 0% | File Photo

On May 9, 2024, at 10:30 am, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) released the SSLC result 2024.

Students can visit kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, the official websites, to get their KSEAB 10th result 2024. With a steep decline of 30% from the previous year, the pass percentage is now 73.40%. Three of the 78 schools in Karnataka that report 0 percent results are located in Bengaluru, as reported by Indian Express.

Qualifying marks



The SSLC exam's qualifying marks have been lowered from 35% to 25%. The board improved the normalisation by raising the grade scores from 10% to 20% in response to the low pass percentage, which produced a pass percentage of 73%.

How to view the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Online Result 2024?

-Go to karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in to access KSEAB's official website.

-Visit the homepage's results section.

-On the redirected page, select the link labelled "Karnataka SSLC Results 2024."

-Type in your birthdate and registration number.

-After reviewing, press "Submit."

-It will show the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2024.

-Examine and save the grade sheet.

-For future use, preserve a hard copy of the same document.



The provisional mark cards and the consolidated school result sheet will be made available after 1 pm today via the school login on the KSEAB website, https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in. At the school level, arrangements are made to print copies of the same document. In the high schools, the exam results will be released on the same day.

The SSLC examinations were held this year from March 25 to April 6. Exams for the Karnataka SSLC were held at about 2,800 locations throughout the state.