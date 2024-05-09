Assam Class 12 Board Exam: AHSEC HS Result OUT; Check Here |

The results of the Class 12 or High School board exams is announced by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) at 9:00 a.m. today. The board has announced the outcome on the ahsec.assam.gov.in official websites. By providing their login credentials, students can see their Assam board high school results on the official websites.

The results of the Assam High School Board's second-year final exams will be released in a little while. To view their subject-specific grades, students need to have their roll numbers available.

How to check result via website?

-Go to resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in, the official websites.

-Select the Assam HS 12th Result 2024 link from the webpage.

-After entering the roll number, submit

-The screen will show the AHSEC Result 2024.

-Open and save the grade sheet

-For future use, retain a hard copy.

Where to check the result?

Students can also access their results using the Upolobdha smartphone app and SMS service, further streamlining the procedure.

Students can also check their result by visiting these following websites:



ahsec.assam.gov.in

www.indiaresults.com

iresults.in

resultsassam.nic.in

AHSEC Class 12 Exams

The class 12 exams were administered by AHSEC from February 12 to March 13, 2024, at a number of exam locations throughout the state of Assam. With 139,486 male candidates and 142,732 female candidates, a total of 280,216 people took the exam. More than 206,467 students from the Arts stream, 54,287 from Science, and 17,582 from Commerce made up the total number of candidates.