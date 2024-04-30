Assam HS Result 2024: Find Expected AHSEC 12th Result Date and Time Here | Representational Pic

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will soon announce the date and time for the Assam 12th result 2024. As per previous reports, the Assam HS result has been expected to be announced between April 25 and April 30, 2024. A confirmation of the Assam 12th result date and time will be announced soon. For more information, students can visit the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Each year, the board releases overall pass percentage, topper’s list, and other important statistics along with the AHSEC Result 2024.

Even though the board has not yet announced the official date and time for the AHSEC Result 2024, it is possible that the results could be out any day today.

Previous Year Result Trends

In the year 2023, the AHSEC 12th Result was announced on June 6, 2023.

In the year 2022, the AHSEC 12th Result was announced on June 27, 2022.

List Of Official Websites To Check The Result

AHSEC 12th Results can be checked on the following websites:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

Steps To Download The Marksheet Online

The provisional marksheet can be downloaded by students in the online mode. They can go through the following steps to view their scores:

Visit the official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Assam HS 12th Result 2024 link.

Submit your roll number.

Your AHSEC 12th result 2024 will appear on the screen.

View and download your scorecard.

Save a hardcopy for future reference.

Steps To Check Scores

Via SMS:

In case that the official website crashes, students who appeared in the exams can receive scorecards in offline mode via SMS. Below is the step-by-step guide to check scores via SMS:

Open the SMS box on your mobile phone

Type an SMS ‘ASSAM12(Roll Number)’

Send the SMS to 56263

AHSEC result 2024 will be sent to the candidate’s mobile number