Assam HS 2024: Board Exams Start Today; Details, Guidelines Here

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has officially started the Class 12 board exams for the Higher Secondary (HS) level on February 12th, 2024. The Class 12 exams are set to continue until March 13.

Each exam will last 3 hours, and there will be two shifts to accommodate students. The first shift will run from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Students will have an extra 15 minutes to review the question paper before each exam begins, as per the schedule.

Guidelines for Assam HS 2024 Exam Day:

Arrive at the center at least 1 hour before the gate closing time.

Bring printed copies of the admit card and school ID.

Avoid bringing any prohibited electronic devices.

Refrain from carrying fancy pencil boxes.

Follow all instructions provided by the exam supervisor.

Documents Needed for HS Exam Hall:

Admit Card

Valid School ID Proof

The minimum passing grade for theory and practical subjects is 30%, and in certain cases, a 50% minimum is required for practical components. The results are anticipated to be released by June 2024.

The Class 12 board exams in the state will cover a wide range of subjects including arts, science, commerce, and vocational electives.