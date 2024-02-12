ISC 2024 Exams Begin Today; Important Guidelines For Students Here |

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is preparing to begin the ISC 2024 (Class 12) examinations on February 12.

The ISC, also known as the Class 12 exams, are scheduled to take place from 12 February to 2 April, whereas the ICSE, or the Class 10 exams, will commence from 21 February to 28 March.

The ISC 2024 Class 12 Board Examinations will commence at 2pm and conclude at 5pm. Students will receive the question paper and answer booklet at 1.45pm, allowing a 15-minute review period before starting the exam.

The exams will begin with English Paper 1, also starting at 2 pm and concluding at 5 pm.

In preparation for the ISC exams, it is crucial for students to adhere to the following guidelines:

Arrive at the examination hall at least one hour before the scheduled exam time and be seated five minutes prior to the exam's start.

Sign your name in the designated space provided on the main answer booklet.

Write your Unique Identification Number (Unique ID) and index number correctly on the top sheet of the answer booklet using either black or blue ink.

Please carefully review any general instructions provided at the beginning of a document.

Students are prohibited from bringing any electronic gadgets, such as mobile phones, earphones, calculators, smart watches, and similar devices.

Students are required to bring necessary items, including the ISC admit card for 2024 and their school ID.

After the ISC exam 2024 ended on April 3, students can anticipate receiving their results in the first or second week of May. In 2023, the ISC results were disclosed on May 14. Once available, students can view and obtain their scorecards from the official website, cisce.org.